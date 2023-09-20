UConn women’s basketball to begin home-and-home series with USF in 2024-25

UConn women’s basketball will begin a home-and-home series with the USF Bulls next season. The Huskies will host the first game during the 2024-25 campaign before making the return trip to Tampa, Florida in 2025-26. According to USF, the initial contest will take place on Nov. 10, 2024.

The two teams are quite familiar with each other after they spent 15 years in the Big East and American Athletic Conference together. UConn is 33-0 all-time against USF with the last meeting coming at the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 21, 2021, a 60-53 victory for the Huskies.

This series has been in the works ever since UConn left the AAC following the 2019-20 campaign. At the time, Jose Fernandez told reporters that they were aiming to restart the matchup in 2022-23, so it’s only a year behind schedule. Geno Auriemma also mentioned that the Huskies have a big fanbase in Florida, so they wanted to make an effort to schedule a future non-conference series in the state since they wouldn’t face USF or UCF in conference play anymore.

It doesn’t hurt that the two coaches are close friends, either.

USF is the first non-conference opponent on UConn’s 2023-24 home schedule so far. Elsewhere on that slate, the Huskies will visit Notre Dame and Louisville and are expected to travel down to North Carolina for a “neutral site” matchup with the UNC Tarheels.