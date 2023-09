The Hofstra Pride beat the UConn Huskies women’s volleyball team three sets to one in the new UConn Volleyball Center, formerly known as the Freitas Ice Forum, on Friday, September 1, 2023.

UConn won the first set, 25-16. Hofstra then won the next three sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery