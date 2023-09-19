Depth Chart: UConn football Week 4 vs. Duke

The UConn Huskies are getting ready to host the Duke Blue Devils, their second ACC opponent of the season, this Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. The depth chart came out on Tuesday.
The main change to the two-deep this week is that running back Brian Brewton is no longer with the team. Jim Mora confirmed his departure during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. True freshman Brian Domino, who started as one of the kick returners vs. FIU, takes Brewton’s spot there.
Alex Honig remains out so the same six TEs from last week are all there as well as the wide receivers. The defense essentially remains the same as it was in week 3.
Malik Dixon-Williams, who was injured in week 1 and was the starter at free safety, is back on the depth chart. Also, Jelani Stafford and Sokoya McDuffie remain in an “OR” situation but the former is now listed at the top at defensive tackle.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
6 Ta’Quan Roberson
11 Zion Turner
Running back
1 Devontae Houston
22 Victor Rosa
Tight end
17 Justin Joly OR
14 Nick Harris OR
81 Louis Hansen OR
80 Rayonte Brown OR
83 Brandon Niemenski OR
87 Bo Estes
Z receiver
10 Brett Buckman
16 Kevens Clercius
F receiver
7 Cam Ross
13 James Burns
84 Jacob Flynn
X receiver
3 Geordon Porter
18 Kylish Hicks
Left tackle
71 Valentin Senn
79 Danny Antolovich
Left guard
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu
58 Kyle Juergens
Center
51 Yakiri Walker OR
67 Christopher Fortin
Right guard
64 Christian Haynes
70 Jake Stewart
Right tackle
75 Chase Lundt
77 Ben Murawski
DEFENSE
Defensive end
90 Pryce Yates
56 Carter Hooper
Nose tackle
96 Dal’Mont Gourdine
93 Raashaan Wilkins
Defensive tackle
97 Jelani Stafford OR
99 Sokoya McDuffie
92 Tim Passmore
Defensive End
95 Eric Watts
91 Colin McCarthy
SAM linebacker
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown
17 Kevon Glenn
MIKE linebacker
8 Jackson Mitchell
0 Eriq Gilyard
WILL linebacker
22 Noah Plack
23 Alfred Chea
12 Amir Renwick
Right cornerback
3 D’Mon Brinson
6 Mumu Bin-Wahad
Strong safety
2 Durante Jones
21 Lee Molette III
Free safety
4 Stan Cross
7 Chris Shearin
1 Malik Dixon-Williams
Left cornerback
14 Malcolm Bell
5 Armauni Archie
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
84 Joe McFadden
17 Noe Ruelas
Long snapper
44 Nilay Upadhyayula
46 Zach Christinat
Holder
42 George Caratan
Punter
42 George Caratan
40 Bruno Perlicki
Kick returner
1 Devontae Houston
28 Brian Domino
Punt returner
10 Brett Buckman
1 Devontae Houston
