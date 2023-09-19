Depth Chart: UConn football Week 4 vs. Duke

The UConn Huskies are getting ready to host the Duke Blue Devils, their second ACC opponent of the season, this Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. The depth chart came out on Tuesday.

The main change to the two-deep this week is that running back Brian Brewton is no longer with the team. Jim Mora confirmed his departure during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. True freshman Brian Domino, who started as one of the kick returners vs. FIU, takes Brewton’s spot there.

Alex Honig remains out so the same six TEs from last week are all there as well as the wide receivers. The defense essentially remains the same as it was in week 3.

Malik Dixon-Williams, who was injured in week 1 and was the starter at free safety, is back on the depth chart. Also, Jelani Stafford and Sokoya McDuffie remain in an “OR” situation but the former is now listed at the top at defensive tackle.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

6 Ta’Quan Roberson

11 Zion Turner

Running back

1 Devontae Houston

22 Victor Rosa

Tight end

17 Justin Joly OR

14 Nick Harris OR

81 Louis Hansen OR

80 Rayonte Brown OR

83 Brandon Niemenski OR

87 Bo Estes

Z receiver

10 Brett Buckman

16 Kevens Clercius

F receiver

7 Cam Ross

13 James Burns

84 Jacob Flynn

X receiver

3 Geordon Porter

18 Kylish Hicks

Left tackle

71 Valentin Senn

79 Danny Antolovich

Left guard

62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu

58 Kyle Juergens

Center

51 Yakiri Walker OR

67 Christopher Fortin

Right guard

64 Christian Haynes

70 Jake Stewart

Right tackle

75 Chase Lundt

77 Ben Murawski

DEFENSE

Defensive end

90 Pryce Yates

56 Carter Hooper

Nose tackle

96 Dal’Mont Gourdine

93 Raashaan Wilkins

Defensive tackle

97 Jelani Stafford OR

99 Sokoya McDuffie

92 Tim Passmore

Defensive End

95 Eric Watts

91 Colin McCarthy

SAM linebacker

15 Tui Faumuina-Brown

17 Kevon Glenn

MIKE linebacker

8 Jackson Mitchell

0 Eriq Gilyard

WILL linebacker

22 Noah Plack

23 Alfred Chea

12 Amir Renwick

Right cornerback

3 D’Mon Brinson

6 Mumu Bin-Wahad

Strong safety

2 Durante Jones

21 Lee Molette III

Free safety

4 Stan Cross

7 Chris Shearin

1 Malik Dixon-Williams

Left cornerback

14 Malcolm Bell

5 Armauni Archie

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

84 Joe McFadden

17 Noe Ruelas

Long snapper

44 Nilay Upadhyayula

46 Zach Christinat

Holder

42 George Caratan

Punter

42 George Caratan

40 Bruno Perlicki

Kick returner

1 Devontae Houston

28 Brian Domino

Punt returner

10 Brett Buckman

1 Devontae Houston