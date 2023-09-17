WNBA playoffs photo gallery: Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun - 9/17/23

Kayla McBride and former UConn Huskies star Napheesa Collier combined for 54 points to lead the Minnesota Lnyx past the Connecticut Sun, 82-75, in game two of the first round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday afternoon.

McBride had 28 points while Collier had a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Former Husky Dorka Juhász added six points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Sun’s UConn contingent had an off night as Tiffany Hayes had just six points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa had just two points.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

