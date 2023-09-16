Pierce Bateson’s second half goal turned out to be the difference as the UConn Huskies men’s soccer team beat the St. John’s Red Storm, 2-1, in the Big East opener at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Friday night.
Scott Testori had the first goal of the night for the Huskies in the first half. UConn keeper Jayden Hibbert finished with three saves
28' | TESTORIIIIII— UConn Men's Soccer (@UConnMSOC) September 15, 2023
SCOTT TESTORI GIVES THE HUSKIES THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/v57DxeESzv
49' | BATESONNNNN!!!!— UConn Men's Soccer (@UConnMSOC) September 16, 2023
Incredible individual effort from Pierce Bateson to double the Huskies lead! pic.twitter.com/fmS2NjmMO7
Photo ©: Ian Bethune
