Photo gallery: St. John’s Red Storm @ UConn Huskies men’s soccer - 9/15/23

The Huskies picked up a big win on a beautiful night in Storrs.

By Ian Bethune
Pierce Bateson’s second half goal turned out to be the difference as the UConn Huskies men’s soccer team beat the St. John’s Red Storm, 2-1, in the Big East opener at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Friday night.

Scott Testori had the first goal of the night for the Huskies in the first half. UConn keeper Jayden Hibbert finished with three saves

