Pierce Bateson’s second half goal turned out to be the difference as the UConn Huskies men’s soccer team beat the St. John’s Red Storm, 2-1, in the Big East opener at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on Friday night.

Scott Testori had the first goal of the night for the Huskies in the first half. UConn keeper Jayden Hibbert finished with three saves

28' | TESTORIIIIII



SCOTT TESTORI GIVES THE HUSKIES THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/v57DxeESzv — UConn Men's Soccer (@UConnMSOC) September 15, 2023

49' | BATESONNNNN!!!!



Incredible individual effort from Pierce Bateson to double the Huskies lead! pic.twitter.com/fmS2NjmMO7 — UConn Men's Soccer (@UConnMSOC) September 16, 2023

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

