 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UConn men’s basketball unveils 2023-24 schedule

The Huskies have their marching orders as they look to defend their title.

By Shawn McGrath
/ new
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

The Big East Conference announced its men’s basketball schedule on Friday, which means that UConn’s schedule is complete. The Huskies will play 31 regular season games as they try to repeat as national champions, 16 of which are at home. Away from Connecticut, UConn has 11 true road contests and four neutral-site affairs.

Tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, as will the split between Gampel Pavilion and XL Center, though there will be eight games at each location.

As has been the case with Dan Hurley non-conference schedules since he came to Storrs, it’s feast or famine, with most of the famine coming at home. The average final KenPom ranking of the six non-conference home games is 302.2 and Northern Arizona (No. 213) is the top team. Meanwhile, the average of the other five is 47.5 and can feature up to three top-10 matchups (Texas, Gonzaga, Kansas).

The season will open on Nov. 6 against Northern Arizona and Tim Russo, who is now on staff with the Lumberjacks, will be able to receive his championship ring and be recognized.

The schedule presses on with a Nov. 11 date against Stonehill, which will come to Connecticut for the second consecutive season, followed by Mississippi Valley State, an HBCU program. Hurley has made it a habit to schedule one of these schools each year.

These contests will help the Huskies get ready for the 2K Sports Empire Classic on Nov. 19 and 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York. UConn will start it off against Indiana and play whichever school matches its result in a game betwen Louisville and Texas the following day.

The Huskies return home for a pair of expected wins against Manhattan (Nov. 24) and New Hampshire (Nov. 27), before one of the biggest games on the nation’s non-conference calendar, as Kansas will host the team as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 1.

This is when the season truly begins for UConn, as it returns to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5 for the Jimmy V Classic against North Carolina, followed by a final non-conference home game against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Dec. 9 and a neutral site battle against Gonzaga Dec. 15.

The Big East slate begins five days later, with a trip to Seton Hall, while the first home game comes against St. John’s on Dec. 23. After the New Year, DePaul will come to Connecticut on Jan. 2 before the Huskies get back out on the road against Butler (Jan. 5) and Xavier (Jan. 10). UConn closes out January with four games at home, starting against Georgetown (Jan. 14) and Creighton (Jan. 17), as well as Xavier (Jan. 28) and Providence (Jan. 31), which sandwich a trip to Villanova (Jan. 20).

St. John’s will host the Huskies at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3 before Butler comes to town on Feb. 6. UConn will get out on the road against Georgetown (Feb. 10) and DePaul (Feb. 14), before a tough stretch to end the season.

Marquette will arrive in Connecticut on Feb. 17, followed by a road trip to Creighton three days later. Villanova comes in on Feb. 24 and Seton Hall will follow on March 3 for Senior Day, then the team closes out the regular season with road trips to Marquette (March 6) and Providence (March 9).

The Big East Tournament will be March 13-16 at Madison Square Garden.

2023-24 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
November 6 Northern Arizona TBA TBA TBA
November 11 Stonehill TBA TBA TBA
November 14 Mississippi Valley State TBA TBA TBA
2K Sports Empire Classic
November 19 Indiana New York, NY 1 p.m. ESPN Networks
November 20 Louisville/Texas New York, NY TBD ESPN Networks
November 24 Manhattan TBA TBA TBA
November 27 New Hampshire TBA TBA TBA
BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle
December 1 Kansas Lawrence, KS TBD ESPN Networks
Jimmy V Classic
December 5 North Carolina New York, NY TBD ESPN Networks
December 9 Arkansas- Pine Bluff TBA TBA TBA
December 15 Gonzaga Seattle, WA TBA TBA
December 20 Seton Hall* Newark, NJ TBA TBA
December 23 St. John's* TBA TBA TBA
January 2 DePaul* TBA TBA TBA
January 5 Butler* Indianapolis, IN TBA TBA
January 10 Xavier* Cincinnati, OH TBA TBA
January 14 Georgetown* TBA TBA TBA
January 17 Creighton* TBA TBA TBA
January 20 Villanova* Philadelphia, PA TBA TBA
January 28 Xavier* TBA TBA TBA
January 31 Providence* TBA TBA TBA
February 3 St. John's* New York, NY TBA TBA
February 6 Butler* TBA TBA TBA
February 10 Georgetown* Washington, DC TBA TBA
February 14 DePaul* Chicago, IL TBA TBA
February 17 Marquette* TBA TBA TBA
February 20 Creighton* Omaha, NE TBA TBA
February 24 Villanova* TBA TBA TBA
March 3 Seton Hall* TBA TBA TBA
March 6 Marquette* Milwaukee, WI TBA TBA
March 9 Providence* Providence, RI TBA TBA
BIG EAST Tournament
March 13 First Round New York, NY TBD FOX Networks
March 14 Quarterfinal New York, NY TBD FOX Networks
March 15 Semifinal New York, NY TBD FOX Networks
March 16 Final New York, NY TBD FOX Networks
NCAA Tournament
March 19-20 First Four Dayton, OH TBD TruTV
March 21-22 First Round TBD TBD CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
March 23-24 Second Round TBD TBD CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
March 28-29 Sweet Sixteen TBD TBD CBS/TBS
March 30-31 Elite Eight TBD TBD CBS/TBS
April 6 Final Four Phoenix, AZ TBD TBS
April 8 National Championship Phoenix, AZ 9:20 p.m. TBS
* - BIG EAST Conference games; Rankings via AP Poll

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...