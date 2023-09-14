WNBA photo gallery: Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun - 9/13/23

DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to an easy 90-60 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs first round.

Former UConn Huskies star Tiffany Hayes was four-of-six on three-pointers and finished with 14 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had two points and five rebounds.

UConn All-American Napheesa Collier had 14 points and six rebounds for the Lynx while Dorka Juhász had five points and six boards.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery