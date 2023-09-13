Nine UConn Huskies on WNBA playoff rosters

The WNBA playoffs start tonight, with the first matchups taking place at Mohegan Sun, where the CT Sun are hosting the Minnesota Lynx, and Las Vegas, where the Aces are hosting the Chicago Sky.

Here’s a rundown of all the first-round series and which former Huskies you can expect to see on the court and your TV this week.

No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have forwards Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhász. Collier, the Associated Press Co-Comeback Player of the Year averaged a career-best 21.5 points per game this season along with 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Her teammate, 2023 16th overall pick Dorka Juhász, averaged 6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in her rookie season as she earned All-Rookie honors.

For the Sun, the former Huskies include guard Tiffany Hayes and center Olivia Nelson-Ododa. In her tenth season in the league, Hayes finished her season averaging 12.1 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Alongside Hayes is Nelson-Ododa who finished her second season averaging just 4.5 points. 3.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Schedule

Game 1: Minnesota at Connecticut, Sept. 13 (8 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Minnesota at Connecticut, Sept. 17 (1 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Connecticut at Minnesota, Sept. 20 (8 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 8 Chicago Sky

The only former Husky in this playoff series is Aces’ center Kiah Stokes. Stokes finished her seventh season averaging 2.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Schedule

Game 1: Chicago at Las Vegas, Sept. 13 (10 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Chicago at Las Vegas, Sept. 17 (3 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Las Vegas at Chicago, Sept. 20 (10 p.m. ET)

No. 2 New York Liberty vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics

Representing the Huskies in this playoff series for the Liberty are forward Breanna Stewart and center Stefanie Dolson. Stewart, who was named AP Player of the Year, finished her sixth year averaging a career-best 23 points per game, as well as 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Dolson averaged 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in her ninth season in the league.

Schedule

Game 1: Washington at New York, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Washington at New York, Sept. 19 (7 p.m. ET)

Game 3: New York at Washington, Sept. 22 (8 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Dallas Wings vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream

For the Dallas Wings, the former Huskies include 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and Lou Lopez Sénéchal. Dangerfield averaged 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game in her first season with Dallas. Despite being selected 5th overall by the Wings in this year’s draft, a knee injury has sidelined Lopez Sénéchal for her entire rookie season. Former Husky Renee Montgomery is a part-owner of the Atlanta Dream, but the roster has no UConn players.

Schedule

Game 1: Atlanta at Dallas, Sept. 15 (9:30 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Atlanta at Dallas, Sept. 19 (9 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Dallas at Atlanta, Sept. 22 (10 p.m. ET)

Now all eyes are on which Husky or Huskies will end up on top with a WNBA title. The first game of the semifinal round begins on September 24.