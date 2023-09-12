Joe Fagnano out for season with shoulder injury, Roberson to start

UConn head coach Jim Mora announced that starting quarterback Joseph Fagnano has a shoulder injury that will require surgery and keep him off the field for the remainder of this season. Ta’Quan Roberson will be the starter going forward.

“He’s done for the year, unfortunately,” Mora said, “As a team, we have great confidence in Ta’Quan and obviously in Zion [Turner] behind him, but it’s devastating for Joe...it’s a fairly significant injury.” He’s scheduled for surgery on Friday.

Fagnano left the Georgia State game with a 4-of-9 tally on his pass attempts for 60 yards after going 14-of-26 for 113 yards against NC State. On Saturday in Atlanta, Roberson came in on a drive that started at the 5:22 mark of the second quarter, finishing with 216 passing yards on 19-of-30 attempts with two touchdowns and an interception.

“Ta’Quan came in and he absolutely gave us a spark,” Mora said.

Later, he added, “I love the energy he brings, the passion he plays with, the intensity that he plays with. I think you see it in the way he moves around out there. I think he’s commanding... has tremendous arm strength [and] the ability to keep plays alive.”

Another player, tight end Alex Honig, had an injury that should keep him out for a few weeks as well, Mora said. Safety Malik Dixon-Williams did not play against Georgia State after an injury in the NC State game. He was on the sidelines in a knee brace but participated in the light warmups before the game and he participated in practice on Tuesday, Mora said. Those are all the major injuries on the team at this time.