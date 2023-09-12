Depth Chart: UConn football Week 3 vs. FIU

The UConn Huskies are getting ready to host the FIU Panthers this Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. On Tuesday, we got a look at the depth chart for the week.

The main change comes at quarterback as head coach Jim Mora announced that Joe Fagnano is out for the season with a shoulder injury and will have surgery on Friday. Former Penn State transfer and last year’s Day One starter Ta’Quan Roberson will take over.

Mora also stated that TE Alex Honig is out for at least this week with a dislocated knee cap. He said the team is waiting for the swelling to go down before he undergoes further evaluation.

With the exception of Honig, the other six TEs are all there, the RBs and WRs look the same, and the defense is the same as in Week 2. Malik Dixon-Williams, who was injured in week 1 and was the starter at free safety, did practice on Tuesday.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

6 Ta’Quan Roberson

11 Zion Turner

Running back

1 Devontae Houston

22 Victor Rosa OR

4 Brian Brewton

Tight end

17 Justin Joly OR

14 Nick Harris OR

81 Louis Hansen OR

80 Rayonte Brown OR

83 Brandon Niemenski OR

87 Bo Estes

Z receiver

10 Brett Buckman

16 Kevens Clercius

F receiver

7 Cam Ross

13 James Burns

84 Jacob Flynn

X receiver

3 Geordon Porter

18 Kylish Hicks

Left tackle

71 Valentin Senn

79 Danny Antolovich

Left guard

62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu

58 Kyle Juergens

Center

51 Yakiri Walker OR

67 Christopher Fortin

Right guard

64 Christian Haynes

70 Jake Stewart

Right tackle

75 Chase Lundt

77 Ben Murawski

DEFENSE

Defensive end

90 Pryce Yates

56 Carter Hooper

Nose tackle

96 Dal’Mont Gourdine

93 Raashaan Wilkins

Defensive tackle

99 Sokoya McDuffie OR

97 Jelani Stafford

92 Tim Passmore

Defensive End

95 Eric Watts

91 Colin McCarthy

SAM linebacker

15 Tui Faumuina-Brown

17 Kevon Glenn

MIKE linebacker

8 Jackson Mitchell

0 Eriq Gilyard

WILL linebacker

22 Noah Plack

23 Alfred Chea

12 Amir Renwick

Right cornerback

3 D’Mon Brinson

6 Mumu Bin-Wahad

Strong safety

2 Durante Jones

21 Lee Molette III

Free safety

4 Stan Cross

7 Chris Shearin

Left cornerback

14 Malcolm Bell

5 Armauni Archie

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

84 Joe McFadden

17 Noe Ruelas

Long snapper

44 Nilay Upadhyayula

46 Zach Christinat

Holder

42 George Caratan

Punter

42 George Caratan

40 Bruno Perlicki

Kick returner

4 Brian Brewton

1 Devontae Houston

Punt returner

10 Brett Buckman

1 Devontae Houston