Depth Chart: UConn football Week 3 vs. FIU

The UConn Huskies are getting ready to host the FIU Panthers this Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. On Tuesday, we got a look at the depth chart for the week.
The main change comes at quarterback as head coach Jim Mora announced that Joe Fagnano is out for the season with a shoulder injury and will have surgery on Friday. Former Penn State transfer and last year’s Day One starter Ta’Quan Roberson will take over.
Mora also stated that TE Alex Honig is out for at least this week with a dislocated knee cap. He said the team is waiting for the swelling to go down before he undergoes further evaluation.
With the exception of Honig, the other six TEs are all there, the RBs and WRs look the same, and the defense is the same as in Week 2. Malik Dixon-Williams, who was injured in week 1 and was the starter at free safety, did practice on Tuesday.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
6 Ta’Quan Roberson
11 Zion Turner
Running back
1 Devontae Houston
22 Victor Rosa OR
4 Brian Brewton
Tight end
17 Justin Joly OR
14 Nick Harris OR
81 Louis Hansen OR
80 Rayonte Brown OR
83 Brandon Niemenski OR
87 Bo Estes
Z receiver
10 Brett Buckman
16 Kevens Clercius
F receiver
7 Cam Ross
13 James Burns
84 Jacob Flynn
X receiver
3 Geordon Porter
18 Kylish Hicks
Left tackle
71 Valentin Senn
79 Danny Antolovich
Left guard
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu
58 Kyle Juergens
Center
51 Yakiri Walker OR
67 Christopher Fortin
Right guard
64 Christian Haynes
70 Jake Stewart
Right tackle
75 Chase Lundt
77 Ben Murawski
DEFENSE
Defensive end
90 Pryce Yates
56 Carter Hooper
Nose tackle
96 Dal’Mont Gourdine
93 Raashaan Wilkins
Defensive tackle
99 Sokoya McDuffie OR
97 Jelani Stafford
92 Tim Passmore
Defensive End
95 Eric Watts
91 Colin McCarthy
SAM linebacker
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown
17 Kevon Glenn
MIKE linebacker
8 Jackson Mitchell
0 Eriq Gilyard
WILL linebacker
22 Noah Plack
23 Alfred Chea
12 Amir Renwick
Right cornerback
3 D’Mon Brinson
6 Mumu Bin-Wahad
Strong safety
2 Durante Jones
21 Lee Molette III
Free safety
4 Stan Cross
7 Chris Shearin
Left cornerback
14 Malcolm Bell
5 Armauni Archie
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
84 Joe McFadden
17 Noe Ruelas
Long snapper
44 Nilay Upadhyayula
46 Zach Christinat
Holder
42 George Caratan
Punter
42 George Caratan
40 Bruno Perlicki
Kick returner
4 Brian Brewton
1 Devontae Houston
Punt returner
10 Brett Buckman
1 Devontae Houston
