2024 athlete Dominic Toy commits to UConn football

Chester, Pennsylvania tight end Dominic Toy might have converted plenty of Husky supporters into fans of his on Saturday evening, faking out the hardcore Rutgers and Penn State faithful before selecting UConn in his commitment video.

Toy held offers from the hats on the table, plus Old Dominion, Pitt, and Syracuse, eschewing all of them for UConn.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 220 lbs., Toy saw time at Chester High School at linebacker and defensive line but likely will see most of his time at tight end at the next level.

Toy is rated as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247, and his commitment sends the Huskies to the No. 85 and No. 86 spots nationally in those respective publications’ rankings with 12 individuals committed.