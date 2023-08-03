UConn women’s basketball to play in Toronto on Dec. 20 for Aaliyah Edwards’ homecoming

UConn women’s basketball has a lot of international travel on the schedule over the next few months. In addition to the team’s Europe trip in August and the Cayman Islands Classic in the Caribbean, the Huskies will head to Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 20 for Aaliyah Edwards’ homecoming.

They’ll take on the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold — a member of U Sports, the national governing body for collegiate sports in Canada — at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Edwards hails from Kingston, Ontario, located roughly three hours east of Toronto. She went to high school at Crestwood Prep in North York, Ontario — a suburb of Toronto. Edwards has competed with Canada Basketball since 2017 and has since become a fixture on the senior national team. In that time, she’s participated in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, GLOBL JAM in 2022 and the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.

Toronto Metropolitan University, also known as TMU or Toronto Met, plays in the Ontario University Athletics Conference and is coached by Carly Clarke, an assistant on the Canadian national team. The Bold are coming off a 15-9 campaign in 2022-23 but went undefeated in 2021-22.

This isn’t the first time UConn has gone north of the border for a homecoming game. In 2017, the Huskies faced Duquesne at Mattamy Athletic Centre to honor then-senior Kia Nurse, a native of nearby Hamilton, Ontario. UConn won that game 104-52 with Nurse contributing 24 points herself.

The Huskies have three plenty of homecomings on the schedule this year. As part of the European tour in August, UConn will travel to Zagreb, Croatia — hometown of senior point guard Nika Mühl — and will play Ball State — where Mühl’s younger sister, Hana, plays — at home on Dec. 6. On Nov. 19, the Huskies will head to Minnesota for Paige Bueckers’ homecoming game. The former national player of the year grew up just outside the city in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Tickets for the Toronto contest will be available at a later date tmubold.ca. Tip-time and broadcast information have not yet been released.