Depth Chart: UConn football Week 1 vs. NC State

UConn football released its first depth chart of the 2023 season. Four days after Joe Fagnano was named the starter at QB, we find out who’s in line or major playing time across the rest of the roster.

Some takeaways from the two-deep:

It was not previously confirmed, but Ta’Quan Roberson will be the backup under center.

Davontae Houston is your No. 1 running back. Victor Rosa and Brian Brewton are next in an “OR” situation as the backups. Both should see plenty of time. Houston will also be on kick return.

At wide receiver, Brett Buckman and Gordeon Porter are listed as starters outside along with a third starter, Cam Ross, in the “F” position. Kevens Clercius and Kylish Hicks are the second-string outside receivers, while James Burns and Jacob Flynn will be backing up Ross out of the slot. Buckman will also return punts.

SEVEN guys are listed as “OR” starters at tight end, which is... interesting. We’ve heard a little bit about how Louis Hansen will be used as a TE/H-back type player, and know what Justin Joly and Brandon Niemenski bring to the table. Honig is a recent transfer from TCU while Estes transferred from community college before last season.

The O-line came out as expected at the four guard and tackle spots. Yakiri Walker is listed first at center, in an “OR” situation with Christopher Fortin.

The starters at linebacker are Tui Brown, Jackson Mitchell, and Delaware grad transfer Noah Plack. Kansas transfer Eriq Gilyard is Mitchell’s backup at middle linebacker.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

2 Joe Fagnano, Sr., 6031 / 224

6 Ta’Quan Roberson, R-Jr., 5113 / 205

11 Zion Turner, So., 6004 / 203

Running back

1 Devontae Houston, Jr., 5094 / 171

22 Victor Rosa, So., 5111 / 205 OR

4 Brian Brewton, Jr., 5062 / 175

Tight end

17 Justin Joly, So., 6030 / 232 OR

86 Alex Honig, R-So., 6060 / 264 OR

14 Nick Harris, Jr., 6059 / 251 OR

81 Louis Hansen, So., 6035 / 238 OR

80 Rayonte Brown, R-Jr., 6065 / 257 OR

83 Brandon Niemenski, Jr., 6052 / 252 OR

87 Bo Estes, Jr., 6022 / 243

Z receiver

10 Brett Buckman, Gr., 6003 / 201

16 Kevens Clercius, R-Jr., 6023 / 212

F receiver

7 Cam Ross, R-Jr., 5110 / 185

13 James Burns, Gr., 5086 / 157

84 Jacob Flynn, R-Jr., 6002 / 191

X receiver

3 Geordon Porter, Gr., 6005 / 195

18 Kylish Hicks, R-Fr., 6002 / 195

Left tackle

71 Valentin Senn, R-Jr., 6065 / 301

79 Danny Antolovich, R-So., 6059 / 292

Left guard

62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, R-Sr., 6020 / 298

58 Kyle Juergens, R-So., 6045 / 288

Center

51 Yakiri Walker, R-So.. 5117 / 272 OR

67 Christopher Fortin, Jr., 6045 / 300

Right guard

64 Christian Haynes, R-Sr., 6023 / 313

70 Jake Stewart, R-Jr., 6042 / 296

Right tackle

75 Chase Lundt, R-Jr., 6076 / 300

77 Ben Murawski, Fr., 6057 / 325

DEFENSE

Defensive end

90 Pryce Yates, R-So., 6038 / 272

56 Carter Hooper, R-So., 6054 / 266

Nose tackle

96 Dal’Mont Gourdine, R-Jr., 6032 / 293

93 Raashaan Wilkins, Sr., 6015 / 313

Defensive tackle

99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Sr., 6052 / 296 OR

97 Jelani Stafford, R-Jr., 6001 / 303

92 Tim Passmore, R-Fr., 6007 / 301

Defensive End

95 Eric Watts, Sr., 6054 / 277

91 Colin McCarthy, Jr., 6055 / 272

SAM linebacker

15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020 / 223

17 Kevon Glenn, R-Jr., 6000 / 248

MIKE linebacker

8 Jackson Mitchell, Sr., 6015 / 235

0 Eriq Gilyard, Gr., 5104 / 229

WILL linebacker

22 Noah Plack, Gr., 6006 / 230

23 Alfred Chea, Jr., 6022 / 216

12 Amir Renwick, Jr., 6010 / 215

Right cornerback

14 Malcolm Bell, R-So., 6016 / 184

3 D’Mon Brinson, So., 5093 / 182

Strong safety

2 Durante Jones, Jr., 6004 / 199

7 Chris Shearin, R-Jr., 5114 / 193

Free safety

1 Malik Dixon-Williams, R-Jr., 6003 / 203

4 Stan Cross, Sr., 5101 / 190

Left cornerback

5 Armauni Archie, Gr., 6001 / 182

6 Mumu Bin-Wahad, So., 5110 / 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

84 Joe McFadden, R-So., 5095 / 188

17 Noe Ruelas, Jr., 6017 / 196

Long snapper

44 Nilay Upadhyayula, R-So., 5113 / 231

46 Zach Christinat, Fr., 6011 / 217

Holder

42 George Caratan, R-Jr., 6017 / 212

Punter

42 George Caratan, R-Jr., 6017 / 212

40 Bruno Perlicki, R-Fr., 6044 / 213

Kick returner

4 Brian Brewton, Jr., 5062 / 175

1 Devontae Houston, Jr., 5094 / 171

Punt returner

10 Brett Buckman, Gr., 6003 / 201

1 Devontae Houston, Jr., 5094 / 171