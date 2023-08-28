Depth Chart: UConn football Week 1 vs. NC State

UConn football released its first depth chart of the 2023 season. Four days after Joe Fagnano was named the starter at QB, we find out who’s in line or major playing time across the rest of the roster.
Some takeaways from the two-deep:
- It was not previously confirmed, but Ta’Quan Roberson will be the backup under center.
- Davontae Houston is your No. 1 running back. Victor Rosa and Brian Brewton are next in an “OR” situation as the backups. Both should see plenty of time. Houston will also be on kick return.
- At wide receiver, Brett Buckman and Gordeon Porter are listed as starters outside along with a third starter, Cam Ross, in the “F” position. Kevens Clercius and Kylish Hicks are the second-string outside receivers, while James Burns and Jacob Flynn will be backing up Ross out of the slot. Buckman will also return punts.
- SEVEN guys are listed as “OR” starters at tight end, which is... interesting. We’ve heard a little bit about how Louis Hansen will be used as a TE/H-back type player, and know what Justin Joly and Brandon Niemenski bring to the table. Honig is a recent transfer from TCU while Estes transferred from community college before last season.
- The O-line came out as expected at the four guard and tackle spots. Yakiri Walker is listed first at center, in an “OR” situation with Christopher Fortin.
- The starters at linebacker are Tui Brown, Jackson Mitchell, and Delaware grad transfer Noah Plack. Kansas transfer Eriq Gilyard is Mitchell’s backup at middle linebacker.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
2 Joe Fagnano, Sr., 6031 / 224
6 Ta’Quan Roberson, R-Jr., 5113 / 205
11 Zion Turner, So., 6004 / 203
Running back
1 Devontae Houston, Jr., 5094 / 171
22 Victor Rosa, So., 5111 / 205 OR
4 Brian Brewton, Jr., 5062 / 175
Tight end
17 Justin Joly, So., 6030 / 232 OR
86 Alex Honig, R-So., 6060 / 264 OR
14 Nick Harris, Jr., 6059 / 251 OR
81 Louis Hansen, So., 6035 / 238 OR
80 Rayonte Brown, R-Jr., 6065 / 257 OR
83 Brandon Niemenski, Jr., 6052 / 252 OR
87 Bo Estes, Jr., 6022 / 243
Z receiver
10 Brett Buckman, Gr., 6003 / 201
16 Kevens Clercius, R-Jr., 6023 / 212
F receiver
7 Cam Ross, R-Jr., 5110 / 185
13 James Burns, Gr., 5086 / 157
84 Jacob Flynn, R-Jr., 6002 / 191
X receiver
3 Geordon Porter, Gr., 6005 / 195
18 Kylish Hicks, R-Fr., 6002 / 195
Left tackle
71 Valentin Senn, R-Jr., 6065 / 301
79 Danny Antolovich, R-So., 6059 / 292
Left guard
62 Noel Ofori-Nyadu, R-Sr., 6020 / 298
58 Kyle Juergens, R-So., 6045 / 288
Center
51 Yakiri Walker, R-So.. 5117 / 272 OR
67 Christopher Fortin, Jr., 6045 / 300
Right guard
64 Christian Haynes, R-Sr., 6023 / 313
70 Jake Stewart, R-Jr., 6042 / 296
Right tackle
75 Chase Lundt, R-Jr., 6076 / 300
77 Ben Murawski, Fr., 6057 / 325
DEFENSE
Defensive end
90 Pryce Yates, R-So., 6038 / 272
56 Carter Hooper, R-So., 6054 / 266
Nose tackle
96 Dal’Mont Gourdine, R-Jr., 6032 / 293
93 Raashaan Wilkins, Sr., 6015 / 313
Defensive tackle
99 Sokoya McDuffie, R-Sr., 6052 / 296 OR
97 Jelani Stafford, R-Jr., 6001 / 303
92 Tim Passmore, R-Fr., 6007 / 301
Defensive End
95 Eric Watts, Sr., 6054 / 277
91 Colin McCarthy, Jr., 6055 / 272
SAM linebacker
15 Tui Faumuina-Brown, So., 6020 / 223
17 Kevon Glenn, R-Jr., 6000 / 248
MIKE linebacker
8 Jackson Mitchell, Sr., 6015 / 235
0 Eriq Gilyard, Gr., 5104 / 229
WILL linebacker
22 Noah Plack, Gr., 6006 / 230
23 Alfred Chea, Jr., 6022 / 216
12 Amir Renwick, Jr., 6010 / 215
Right cornerback
14 Malcolm Bell, R-So., 6016 / 184
3 D’Mon Brinson, So., 5093 / 182
Strong safety
2 Durante Jones, Jr., 6004 / 199
7 Chris Shearin, R-Jr., 5114 / 193
Free safety
1 Malik Dixon-Williams, R-Jr., 6003 / 203
4 Stan Cross, Sr., 5101 / 190
Left cornerback
5 Armauni Archie, Gr., 6001 / 182
6 Mumu Bin-Wahad, So., 5110 / 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker
84 Joe McFadden, R-So., 5095 / 188
17 Noe Ruelas, Jr., 6017 / 196
Long snapper
44 Nilay Upadhyayula, R-So., 5113 / 231
46 Zach Christinat, Fr., 6011 / 217
Holder
42 George Caratan, R-Jr., 6017 / 212
Punter
42 George Caratan, R-Jr., 6017 / 212
40 Bruno Perlicki, R-Fr., 6044 / 213
Kick returner
4 Brian Brewton, Jr., 5062 / 175
1 Devontae Houston, Jr., 5094 / 171
Punt returner
10 Brett Buckman, Gr., 6003 / 201
1 Devontae Houston, Jr., 5094 / 171
