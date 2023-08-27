WNBA photo gallery: Los Angeles Sparks @ Connecticut Sun - 8/27/23

Alyssa Thomas had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to an 83-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Sunday afternoon.

Former UConn Huskies center, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, had a double-double of her own with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Tiffany Hayes added 11 points and seven assists.

Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 17 points and had five rebounds and four assists. “Mama E”, Evina Westbrook, had a steal in limited minutes.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

