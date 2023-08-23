UConn football names Joseph Fagnano the starting quarterback

UConn football has a new starting quarterback, one of the newer members of the team.

Maine transfer Joe Fagnano has earned the starting job according to a statement from the school. The Williamsport, PA native will start the season opener against NC State at the Rent on Thursday, August 31st. He came to UConn having heavy familiarity with offensive coordinator Nick Charlton’s system and boasting a decorated career as the three-year starter for the FCS Black Bears. Fagnano has two years of eligibility remaining.

“It was a hard fought competition throughout camp,” head coach Jim Mora said. “Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts [us] in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”

This means that Ta’Quan Roberson and Zion Turner will be managing backup duties. As Husky fans know, at least one backup quarterback is very likely to make a start or play at some point.

At Maine, Fagnano completed 57 percent of his passes and threw for 2,231 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. He also rushed for 296 yards with three additional TDs. In the Spring 2021 FCS season, he was a Second-Team All CAA selection.