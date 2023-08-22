UConn women’s basketball to play UCLA, Kansas in Cayman Islands Classic

UConn women’s basketball’s opponents in the Caribbean are set. The Huskies will take on UCLA on Nov. 24 and Kansas on Nov. 25 as part of the Cayman Islands Classic tournament. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with FloHoops on the broadcast.

The rest of the “tournament” includes LSU, Virginia Tech, Niagara, Tulane, and Virginia.

UConn last played UCLA during the 2021-22 season — a 71-61 victory for the Huskies in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey. All-time, UConn holds a 7-0 edge over the Bruins.

As for Kansas, the two teams have not met since 1996, an 85-64 win for the Huskies in Storrs. Overall, UConn is 2-0 against the Jayhawks. Last season, Kansas won the WNIT — which is historically a sign of a program on the rise.

With those two games locked in, the Huskies’ non-conference schedule is fully set. The team released its slate last week but still needed to fill in the opponents during the Cayman Islands Classic.

Speaking of the non-conference schedule, UConn’s matchup at Texas will tip-off at 3 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the Jimmy V Classic. The Huskies are 10-3 when playing in the Jimmy V game.