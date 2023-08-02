WNBA photo gallery: Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun - 8/1/23

Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists to power the Connecticut Sun past the Minnesota Lynx, 79-69, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Tuesday night.

Former UConn Huskies, Tiffany Hayes and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, had 16 points and four points respectively.

UConn All-American Napheesa Collier once again missed the game with a sprained ankle while Dorka Juhász had four points and 11 rebounds.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

