WNBA photo gallery: Dallas Wings @ Connecticut Sun - 8/18/23

Arike Ogunbowale had 30 points to lead the Dallas Wings past the Connecticut Sun, 95-75, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday night.

Former UConn Huskies point guard, Crystal Dangerfield, had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Wings. Lou Lopez Sénéchal is still out with a knee injury.

The Sun’s Huskies contingent of Tiffany Hayes and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 13 points and two points respectively.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery