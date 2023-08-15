UConn women’s basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

UConn women’s basketball’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule is out, featuring 12 regular season matchups as well as two exhibition contests.

The first game will come on Nov. 4 in a scrimmage against Southern Connecticut before the regular season officially opens on Nov. 8 against Dayton. After that, the Huskies have a jam-packed week with three games in three locations: at NC State on Nov. 12, home versus Maryland on Nov. 16 and then out to Minnesota for Paige Bueckers’ homecoming on Nov. 19.

UConn will then head to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 24-25, though the opponents have yet to be announced. When the Huskies return stateside, they’ll travel to Texas on Dec. 3 before coming home on Dec. 6 for Nika Mühl’s “homecoming” game against Ball State, where her sister Hana plays.

The team’s final game before final exams is set for Dec. 10 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase where it will take on North Carolina at Mohegan Sun.

Following a six-day break, UConn will battle Louisville on Dec. 16 before a trip up to Toronto for Aaliyah Edwards’ homecoming against Toronto Metropolitan University on Dec. 20.

As they always do, the Huskies have a pair of non-conference games to break up the monotony of Big East play with Notre Dame coming to town on Jan. 27 and a trip to South Carolina on Feb. 11.

Tip-times, home game locations and television information will be announced later, according to the school. The full schedule is typically released in September.