UConn men’s basketball set to take on Indiana in first game of 2023 Empire Classic

With summer winding down, the 2023-24 UConn men’s basketball schedule is beginning to fall into place. The Huskies will head south to New York City as part of the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. The four-team tournament features the defending national champions alongside Texas, Louisville and Indiana. UConn and the Hoosiers will face off in game one on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

Texas and Louisville will square off shortly after in the nightcap of the doubleheader. On Monday, the two losing teams will play in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, with the title game taking place just after. The Empire Classic has not announced a TV partner at this time.

Second-year head coach Mike Woodson helped Indiana return to basketball relevance last season, leading IU to a 23-12 record and second round exit in the NCAA Tournament to eventual Midwest Region champion Miami (FL). The Hoosiers lost star Trayce Jackson-Davis to the NBA this offseason, but did land 7-foot Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware, a five-star recruit from the class of 2022. This season, Ware, Woodson and IU hope to make the NCAA tournament for a third-straight season and advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time this millennium.

With two Empire Classic games, a Jimmy V Classic showdown with North Carolina and a road game against Rick Pitino’s St. John’s squad, UConn will play four regular season games in Madison Square Garden. Combined with the Big East Tournament, the Huskies could play up to seven games in the Garden this upcoming season.