UConn men’s basketball NBA Las Vegas Summer League: Schedule & Results

The NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League kicks off Friday with five former UConn Huskies, all recruited and coached by Dan Hurley, in action on opening day.

James Bouknight’s summer has already gotten started. His Charlotte Hornets lost both of their games in the California Classic, held July 3-5 in Sacramento.

Bouknight played 25 minutes and scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting in a loss to San Antonio (playing without 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama), and followed it up with six points on an off-shooting night — though he did pull down six rebounds — in Charlotte’s defeat to Golden State on Wednesday.

Tyrese Martin is on the Atlanta Hawks’ summer squad this year. He appeared in 16 contests for the Hawks last season, averaging four minutes per game while starring in his appearances for their G League franchise. In 23 games with the College Park Skyhawks, he averaged 18 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. The 2022 second-round pick has shown enough to warrant future consideration but faces an uphill battle to hang on.

For the 2023 draftees, this is likely more of a development run. Jordan Hawkins will be playing with the New Orleans Pelicans with the comfort of a guaranteed contract while the Milwaukee Bucks moved up to grab Andre Jackson in the second round and may be eyeing the new second-round exception to add a quality piece at a good price.

Adama Sanogo, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls after going undrafted, along with Martin and Bouknight, have a bit more on the line. Their future with their current franchises and ability to sign with other teams down the road are all up in the air. As a former first-round pick, Bouknight’s contract is guaranteed through the end of this season, after which the Hornets have a team option.

Here’s a rundown of the Vegas schedule for the five teams with Huskies on them:

Friday, July 7

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets - 5 p.m., ESPNU

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 6:30 p.m., NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 9 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings - 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday, July 8

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. NBA TV

Sunday, July 9

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 4 p.m., ESPN 2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m., ESPNU

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. ESPN 2

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m., ESPN 2

Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 4 p.m., ESPN 2

Thursday, July 13

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m., NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans (DOUBLE FEATURE), 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

The schedule for Saturday, July 15 to Monday, July 17 is to be determined.