WNBA photo gallery: Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun - 7/30/23

Former UConn Huskies star Dorka Juhász blocked DeWanna Bonner’s shot late in the game to seal an 87-83 win for the Minnesota Lynx over the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Juhász finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal for the Lynx. Former Husky All-American Naphessa Collier missed the game with an ankle injury.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had six points and three blocked shots, including two against her former Huskies teammate in Juhász. Tiffany Hayes had just three points.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

