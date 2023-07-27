Chasing Perfection: Another year, another season-ending injury

UConn women’s basketball looked like it had a budding star on its hands as Jana El Alfy dominated competition at the U19 World Cup. Then in her final game, she went down with an injury, later diagnosed as a ruptured Achilles that will keep her out for the entire 2023-24 season. On this episode, we discuss the significance of the loss and figure out where the frontcourt goes from here. We also break down what we learned from summer workouts, talk about at the new assistant coaches and get into much more.

