Ahmad Nowell commits to UConn men’s basketball

UConn men’s basketball is off to a strong start in its Class of 2024 recruiting with the commitment of Ahmad Nowell, a point guard from the Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia who’s ranked No. 36 in the nation by 247Sports and No. 38 by Rivals.

Nowell is described as a high-level defender and competitor who can hit from deep and create for himself and others.

“UConn fans can expect a two way player who’s going to give everything on the floor,” Nowell told 247Sports. “I’m going to play offense and defense, play on the ball, off the ball, make good decisions, and knock down open shots...They’re getting a dog.”

If Dan Hurley and his staff prioritized Nowell like this, they see the Imhotep star as the future lead guard for some Husky teams that will be quite loaded talent-wise. After bringing in a vaunted 2023 class, the Huskies got their first commitment from the 2024 high school class after the announcement of four-star wing Isaiah Abraham just over a week ago.

“[UConn] had everything I wanted in a school,” Nowell said. “From their playing style, coaching style, what they like to do, relationships, players and staff...and most importantly they’re winners. I like to win so everything just clicked.”