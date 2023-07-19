UConn football earned four more commitments before the July dead period

After getting a QB last month, UConn football has added four new names to the commitment list of 2024 recruits.

Head coach Jim Mora and his staff have earned commitments from two athletes in Brock Montgomery and Terrence Smith Jr. along with linemen Harper Holloman and Diego Rodriguez for next year’s recruiting class.

The Huskies now boast a total of ten commits in the class of 2024, around the same number as this time last year. Here’s the lowdown on the recently-committed Huskies:

Harper Holloman is a 6-foot-2, 257 lbs. defensive lineman from Westlake High School in Atlanta Georgia. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Holloman boasted offers from Georgia Tech and Memphis before committing to UConn.

Go follow my ig UCONN family pic.twitter.com/6eCjN1AXkC — Harper (@harp_1k) June 25, 2023

Holloman is an athletic interior lineman with a quick first step and good instincts in pursuit, earning a team-leading 13 tackles for loss as a starter at Westlake.

A big-bodied, 6-foot-3 receiver hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Brock Montgomery flipped his commitment from Miami (Ohio) to UConn after an official visit in June. He chose Mora and the Huskies over offers from Cincinnati, USF, and James Madison.

Ivan Drago, “HE MUST BREAK YOU” https://t.co/vTlui01KcC — Coach Adam T. Taylor (@CoachAdamTaylor) July 15, 2023

Rated a three-star recruit by 247, Montgomery was extremely productive in his first year at Friendship Christian in Lebanon, Tennessee, with 1,167 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in ten games.

Terrence Smith Jr. is an athlete from Aiken, South Carolina and the most recent high school player to commit to UConn. Smith Jr. is 5-foot-11 and weighs 163 lbs. He plays quarterback for South Aiken High School but could project as a slot receiver at the next level with his speed and fast footwork.

Recruited by several local schools including Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, and Georgia Southern, he chose the Huskies after a recent visit.

<iframe src=’https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/14819682/633ef69fd45ed50b04d13824’ width=’640’ height=’360’ frameborder=’0’ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Lineman Diego Rodriguez from Hillside, New Jersey rounds out our list of summer commits. He is a large human at 6-foot-5 and 275 lbs, with an impressive 6-foot-11 wingspan.

Rodriguez lines up mostly at guard and started all 11 games as a junior at Hillside High School. He committed to UConn after an official visit in June over offers from UMass and several FCS schools.

UConn football is currently in a recruiting dead period, where no contact is permitted between coaches and players, but official visits followed by potential commitments could start to pop back up on July 25, when they are permissible again.