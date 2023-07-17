UConn women’s basketball lands 2025 post Gandy Malou-Mamel

UConn women’s basketball picked up its second 2025 commitment, landing 6-foot-5 post player Gandy Malou-Mamel. The Limerick, Ireland native currently plays for Gill St. Bernard’s School in New Jersey and Jersey Gemz on the AAU circuit.

ESPN does not list Malou-Mamel among their top 60 prospects in the class of 2025. This past season at Gill St. Bernard’s, she averaged 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27 games.

According to Prep Girls’ Hoops, Molou-Mamel is just “hitting her stride” and “commands the low post.” She plays physical with a high motor but provides plenty of athleticism as well. They also added that the Huskies’ newest commitment “is a player with a very high ceiling who is primed to take the circuit by storm all summer long.” ESPN’s Shane Laflin listed her among 2025 standouts at the Boo Williams Invitational back in April as well.

Malou-Mamel will be UConn’s first-ever player from Ireland. She’s the second 2025 prospect to commit to the Huskies alongside Kelis Fisher, the No. 22 player in the class according to ESPN.