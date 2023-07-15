Sue Bird speaks at WNBA All-Star festivities

The WNBA All-Star game takes place tonight in Las Vegas, with coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and will feature two former UConn players.

The New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart is a team captain; she selected Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier for her squad so both former Huskies are on the same team. The two recently announced plans to launch a professional women’s basketball league together.

On Friday, UConn legend Sue Bird, in her first year after retiring from the WNBA, has been making her presence felt across the league’s All-Star Weekend festivities. At the WNBA Live fan festival, Bird joined Candace Parker and Ari Chambers for a fireside chat on the state of the game. CarMax is a new corporate partner of the WNBA, one of many there hosting panels, activities, and giveaways including Nike, Google, and American Express.

In the interview, Bird discussed her life journey personally and professionally. The crowd was packed with fans eager to hear Bird’s advice and perspective.

Breanna Stewart was also in attendance at the WNBA Fan Festival, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the US Bank pop-up. Other partners with activations included AT&T, Starry, Wilson, and Playa Society.

Earlier that day, Stewart’s teammate on the Liberty Sabrina Ionescu hit 25 of 27 shots in the final round of the three-point contest to take home the crown and set a record that stands across WNBA and NBA competitors.

Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/YcGy3fDfBq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023

The WNBA also just announced a multi-year partnership with Mielle, a Black- and female-owned haircare brand, as the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the league. Mielle had a large presence at WNBA Live as well. Mielle and the WNBA are working on an integrated cross-promotion campaign involving broadcast and social media partners, as well as virtual signage during the 2023 AT&T All-Star Game.

The captains for tonight’s game were selected by fan vote, with A’ja Wilson serving as the captain opposite Stewart. The game is taking place at Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.