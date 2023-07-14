Four-star 2024 wing Isaiah Abraham commits to UConn

After putting together a top-five recruiting class for 2023, Dan Hurley and the Huskies are back to work with doing the same for 2024. Hurley got his first commitment and building block for the 2024 class on Friday afternoon when four-star wing Isaiah Abraham announced his commitment to UConn on 24/7 Sports. The Fairfax, Virginia native chose UConn over offers from Providence, Marquette and Virginia Tech.

4⭐️ PF Isaiah Abraham has committed to UConn.



The Paul VI Catholic (VA.) product chose the defending champs over Virginia Tech, Marquette and Providence



MORE: https://t.co/6ybrmlHLyJ pic.twitter.com/fhMkAWpUeM — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 14, 2023

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Abraham is an athletic wing player who recently helped lead Team Takeover to the 17U title at Peach Jam. Regarded as a strong two-way player, Abraham averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game at Peach Jam. He’s rated as a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 69 player in the class of 2024 by Rivals, No. 71 by On3 and No. 79 by ESPN.

“I’ll be a three-level scorer, an elite defender, and someone who can make a huge impact on defense and offense,” Abraham said of his skillset shortly after committing. “I’m just going to expand my offensive game.”

Offensively, Abraham excels at getting to hoop and taking advantage of smaller defenders. Defensively, his 6-foot-7 frame should allow him to guard multiple positions, and his high motor should help him be a relentless defender at the next level.

Scouting Isaiah Abraham:



▪️Strong & athletic combo-forward

▪️Junkyard dog mentality

▪️Downhill straight line driver

▪️Two-way versatility & mismatch scoring potential pic.twitter.com/7O7eX4mGU7 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) July 14, 2023

While Abraham is UConn’ first 2024 commit, the Huskies are eyeing to add his high school teammate and cousin Pat Ngongba, who recently listed UConn in his top eight schools. The Huskies are also heavily interested in landing New England star Cooper Flagg, one of the top high school prospects in years and who may reclassify to 2024 in the coming months.