Zach Fogell selected in 18th round of 2023 MLB Draft by Boston Red Sox

Zach Fogell became the third UConn Husky to be selected in the 2023 MLB First Year Player Draft on Tuesday, as he was selected in the 18th round (No. 538 overall) by the Boston Red Sox. They can sign Fogell to a bonus of up to $150,000 before it counts against their bonus pool. However, a significant signing bonus is unlikely as he is out of collegiate eligibility and has little leverage with which to negotiate.

The Brown transfer spent four years in Providence and one in Storrs, where he joined the Huskies as a graduate transfer. He was one of head coach Jim Penders’ go-to arms, as he tied Caleb Wurster for most appearances in program history, with 36 appearances, contributing 47 2⁄ 3 innings. He had a team-low 1.89 ERA and struck out 60 batters against 23 walks, with a batting average against of just .201. This was good enough for a first-team all-Big East season.

The left-hander was a starter for Brown and under previous regimes, the Red Sox have had a penchant for drafting collegiate relievers that could be developed as much more valuable starting pitchers. Fogell saw his workload increase throughout the season and exceeded 30 pitches in six of his past seven outings, breaking 70 in three of those. However, as Fogell turns 23 on July 23, it’s more likely that he stays a reliever and can move through the minor leagues relatively quickly.