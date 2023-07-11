David Smith picked in 14th round of 2023 MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers

David Smith is likely off to start his professional career as UConn’s utility man was selected in the 14th round (No. 410) of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. They can sign Smith, who can return to Storrs for one more season, to a bonus of up to $150,000 before it counts against their bonus pool.

The Tigers also selected Andrew Sears in the 10th round, which makes 2023 the second time in three drafts that two Huskies have been selected by the same organization in the same draft. Kyler Fedko (12th round) and Pat Winkel (ninth round) each were picked by the Minnesota Twins in 2021.

A team captain in 2023, Smith played second base and the outfield — depending on what the team required — in order to keep his bat and speed in the lineup. He was third in the country with 39 stolen bases and despite spending just two seasons in a UConn uniform, he ranks sixth all-time in thefts with 62.

The Pennsylvania native also reached base in 37 straight games in 2023 and was a career .299/.412/.479 hitter in Storrs who walked more often than he struck out, which is a mark of a good contact hitter.

Smith’s speed is his biggest asset as he (likely) begins his professional career, which will give him defensive versatility and put less pressure on his bat at the next level.