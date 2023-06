A’ja Wilson had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces past the Connecticut Sun, 90-84, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on June 6, 2023.

Former UConn Husky, Kiah Stokes, had four points and three rebounds for the defending WNBA champs. Tiffany Hayes had six points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa did not score for the home team.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

