WNBA photo gallery: New York Liberty @ Connecticut Sun - 6/27/23

Breanna Stewart had 24 points to lead the New York Liberty to an 89-81 win over the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Tuesday night.

With those 24 points, Stewart surpassed the 4000 point mark in her career. Stefanie Dolson missed the game with a right ankle injury suffered last Friday vs the Washington Mystics.

Former Husky Tiffany Hayes of the Connecticut Sun had six points which put her past the 4000 point mark as well. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had her best game with the Sun as she was 6-of-6 from the floor for 14 points while pulling down five rebounds.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

