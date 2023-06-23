Adama Sanogo signs two-way contract with Chicago

After dominating the college ranks amidst an impressive junior season, former UConn big man Adama Sanogo will have a chance to do some damage at the next level. The Bamako, Mali product was not taken in the NBA Draft, but signed a two-way contract immediately afterward with the Chicago Bulls, making him the third Husky to head to the pros this year.

Despite an impressive junior season where Sanogo led the national champion Huskies in scoring (17.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 per game) and earned First Team All-Big East and Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, Sanogo was not a lock to hear his name called Thursday night, largely due to his lack of size, at 6-foot-7. However, Sanogo elevated his stock greatly at the NBA Combine where he managed to terrorize opponents down low and on the boards, while flexing his 3-point range.

The combine performance was enough to vault Sanogo into the draft conversation as a viable option for the back half of the second round, but he was not selected there. Sanogo may not have the most linear path to an NBA roster as an undrafted player, but he has a leg up by signing a two-way deal.

Sanogo will join fellow UConn alum Andre Drummond, though he has a player option that he must exercise before June 29. Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine make up the Bulls’ nucleus, though they went 40-42 in the regular season and made it to the second game of the play-in tournament before falling to Miami.