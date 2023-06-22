Dan Hurley receives new six-year contract

Dan Hurley will be on the bench at UConn well into the future, as he agreed to a new six-year contract that ties him to the university through the 2028-29 season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi first reported the deal Thursday morning, saying that it was valued at “nearly $33 million”, with the typical additional academic and performance-based incentives. Hearst Connecticut’s Mike Anthony followed quickly with a more firm number, at $31.5 million, in his report. The New Jersey native received a significant raise over the $3 million from his original contract, signed back in 2018.

UConn also added that the funds for Hurley’s contract were covered through a combination of “generosity of donors to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.”

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” UConn athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

Hurley has taken the men’s basketball program from what was its lowest point in 2018 and in five years, brought it to its fifth national championship, cutting down the nets in April. He’s 104-55 over his five seasons on the bench and has three straight NCAA Tournament bids. He may have had a fourth if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, as the American Athletic Conference Tournament had not yet started when the season was canceled and the Huskies had won five straight games to close the regular season, including a home victory over No. 21 Houston.

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

The team has improved each year, both in recruiting and on the floor, and with an exceptional five-man recruiting class coming in, UConn should be a national title favorite again this season, even as three Huskies have moved on to the professional ranks and could be selected in this year’s NBA Draft.