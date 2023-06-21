UConn football secures 2024 commitments from Jersey OL and in-state ATH

UConn football’s coaching staff secured two more commitments for the class of 2024: lineman Deron McLaughlin and linebacker Jon Morris.

Deron McLaughlin is a 6-foot-5 offensive lineman from Park Ridge, New Jersey, and continues the trend of extremely large humans projected to step on campus for UConn, joining a 6-foot-6 tight end and a 6-foot-6 quarterback in the class of 2024.

McLaughlin committed after his official visit this weekend, snubbing Wake Forest, Liberty, and Coastal Carolina for the Huskies among others after an All-League selection his junior year in 2022.

The Huskies also earned a commitment from local athlete Jon Morris, a linebacker from Fairfield Prep. Morris led his team with 120 tackles (37 solo), along with appearances on special teams.

Morris stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 lbs, and can fill in at defensive back along with linebacker. He committed to UConn over offers from Army, Navy, Air Force, a bunch of Ivy League schools, and other FCS programs after attending an official visit to campus last weekend.

According to Rivals, UConn’s 2024 commitment list now sits at six. In addition to the TE and three-star QB that committed last week, a consensus three-star Massachusetts DE Cooper Ackerman committed in May, and Florida linebacker Kaleb Stewart was the program’s first 2024 commit back in March.