2023 NBA Draft Mock Draft Tracker

The NBA Draft is fast approaching, as former UConn men’s basketball stars Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo will hope to each hear their name called Thursday night to kick off their professional careers. Out of the aforementioned trio, Hawkins is the only Husky seemingly locked in as a potential first-round pick, with the ability to potentially sneak into the back half of the lottery and earn a spot on the wall at the Werth Family Champions Center.

Jackson and Sanogo were widely projected as mid-to-late second-round picks or undrafted free agents respectively up until strong NBA Combine performances vaulted them back into the draft conversation. It wouldn’t be a shock if Jackson snuck into the tail end of the first round with his incredible athleticism and defensive talent, and Sanogo’s epic NCAA Tournament run coupled with a dominant combine effort should give him plenty of chances to hear his name called. If not, the Mali native will be a highly sought-after free agent and pick the landing spot that is best for him to stick in the league.

UConn has had a player taken in the NBA Draft for two-straight seasons after James Bouknight was taken No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft and Tyrese Martin was selected with the No. 51 pick in last year’s draft. The Huskies have not had multiple players drafted in the same year since 2014, when Shabazz Napier (No. 24 overall) and DeAndre Daniels (No. 37 overall) were both selected.

We’ll be updating this draft tracker daily up until Thursday’s draft to get a pulse on potential landing spots for these former Huskies. Full mock drafts for the sources below — ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer and NBA Draft Net — are linked here.

All mock draft updates as Tuesday. June 19

Jordan Hawkins

ESPN: No. 14 to the New Orleans Pelicans (Up two spots from Monday)

The Athletic: No. 18 to the Miami Heat

The Ringer: No. 21 to the Brooklyn Nets

NBADraftNet: No. 17 to the Los Angeles Lakers

Andre Jackson

ESPN: No. 33 to the San Antonio Spurs

The Athletic: No. 31 to the Detroit Pistons

The Ringer: No. 35 to the Boston Celtics (Up nine spots from Monday)

NBADraftNet: No. 32 to the Indiana Pacers

Adama Sanogo

ESPN: No. 57 to the Washington Wizards

The Athletic: No. 45 to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Ringer: No. 44 to the San Antonio Spurs (Down four spots from Monday)

NBADraftNet: No. 49 to the Cleveland Cavaliers