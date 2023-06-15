UConn football earns a pair of commitments, including a QB

UConn football got some good news for the future on Thursday afternoon, as two interesting players announced their commitment to Jim Mora and the Huskies.

First came three-star quarterback Cole Welliver, a top-300 recruit according to ESPN who hails from the Dallas, Texas area. Then Clemens Schmidt, a tight end from Dresden, Germany, announced his commitment as well.

Rated a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247, Welliver held offers from Arizona State, Washington State, and Colorado before committing to the Huskies.

Standing 6-foot-6, Welliver considers himself a pro-style quarterback and is ranked squarely in the top 50 in that position according to 247. Before transferring to Liberty High School for the upcoming 2023 high school, he attended Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, moving there from Sammamish, Washington.

Richter flies under the radar comparatively but could end up similarly impactful with a 6-foot-6 frame and good hands at tight end.

Originally from Dresden, Germany, Richter attended high school at the Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts. He may join countryman Alex Honig, who transferred in this year from TCU, in the tight end room.

These commitments stem from the evaluation period on the recruiting calendar, ending May 31, when coaches attend camps to evaluate recruits. Head coach Jim Mora and staff will be in a quiet period until June 25, when contact with recruits is only allowed during on-campus visits.