UConn football officially adds 7 transfers, sets kick-off times

UConn football has officially announced the addition of seven transfers for this upcoming season. The group includes three defensive backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, and a defensive lineman.

DT RJ Wilkins is one of three incoming transfers coming from a “Power Five” school. He appeared in five games for Illinois last season and had 19 starts across two years at Vanderbilt before that.

Alex Honig joined TCU as a QB prospect from Germany in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-6 athlete switched to tight end last year and may have a chance to see some playing time this year, but may also be more of a project. Honig committed to UConn in May.

On the same day as Honig, Delaware wide receiver Brett Buckman announced his commitment to UConn as well. In 2022, the 6-foot-1 New Jersey native caught 39 passes for 470 yards and a touchdown. Buckman arrives as a grad transfer after four years with the FCS Blue Hens.

Jim Mora and his staff added another receiver in James Burns from FCS Austin Peay, where he had 39 receptions for 517 yards and five touchdowns. Before that, he played at Miami (OH). Burns and Buckman will be tasked with filling the void left by the transfer of Aaron Turner and Keelan Marion.

All three defensive backs joining the Huskies have good size and solid playing experience. Armauni Archie appeared in 12 games for Washington State last year after a season-ending injury in 2021. Amir Renwick arrives from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas where he was quite the disruptive force, racking up 99 tackles (57 solo) and 5.5 TFL with two interceptions as well.

A third transfer DB, Torion White, stands 6-foot-2 and played nine games for FCS Southern Utah last season, grabbing one interception.

Of the additions, all appear to have a decent shot at playing time. The receivers will be in a wide-open competition for touches and the three defensive backs address a group that needed it.

Kick-off times set

In other football team notes, we have kick-off times for six games: five home contests on CBS Sports Network and the Georgia State road game, which will take place at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Here is the CBSSN slate:

Thursday, Aug. 31 — NC State — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 — FIU —3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 — Duke —3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 — Utah State — 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 — USF — 3:30 p.m.