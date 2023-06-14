Jordan Hawkins invited to attend 2023 NBA Draft

Jordan Hawkins has been invited to Brooklyn to attend the 2023 NBA Draft, according to ESPN. He’ll be one of about 20 prospects in the building for the draft on June 22.

This past season as a sophomore at UConn, Hawkins was the team’s second-best scorer and main three-point threat. He shot 50% from behind the arc as the Huskies topped each opponent by a double-digit margin on their way to the program’s fifth national championship.

Hawkins declared for the draft on April 7 and was subsequently invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago alongside Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo. Hawkins is projected to be a first round pick and the league’s decision to invite him to the draft further solidifies that notion.