Four straight goals by the Denver Pioneers in the second quarter helped them to a 11-6 win over UConn Huskies women’s lacrosse in the Big East Championship at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT on May 7, 2023.

Kate Shaffer lead the Huskies with two goals and earned all-tournament honors. Huskies goalie Landyn White and Ariana Kline also were named to the Big East all-tournament team.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

