Preview: No. 9 UConn vs. Seton Hall | 7:35 p.m., UConn+

When:

Game 1: Friday, May 5, 7:35 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 6, 4:05 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 7, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, CT

How to listen: Mixlr

How to watch:

Friday and Saturday: UConn+

Sunday: The CW

Weather Report

Game 1: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Wind in from left field, 9 mph. Game 2: Sunny, with a high near 68. Wind out to right field, 8 to 10 mph. Game 3: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Wind out to right field, 7 to 11 mph.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Projected Starters

LHP Andrew Sears (2-0, 5.28 ERA)

RHP Jack Sullivan (4-1, 5.59 ERA)

RHP Ian Cooke (3-3, 5.28 ERA)

What to watch for

UConn baseball heads into the final stretch of Big East conference play this weekend, returning home to take on Seton Hall in a three-game series.

The Huskies are well-rested, having avoided a midweek game for the first time since their spring break California road trip due to final exam week, and will look to win their eighth-straight series this weekend against the Pirates.

Seton Hall has locked down “best of the rest” status in the Big East so far this season. The Pirates’ 7-5 conference record is the best mark outside of UConn, Xavier and Creighton and the program’s overall record is a respectable 25-19. This is a far cry from their 2022 performance, which saw them limp to dismal 18-35 record and miss the Big East tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Pirates’ dream season has kicked into another gear in recent weeks, having won six out of their last seven games, including a series victory over Big East contenders Xavier.

A big part of their success has been down to an emergent pitching staff; during that stretch, Seton Hall has allowed more than three runs in a game just once, which came in the sole loss of the stretch. Its 4.48 team ERA leads the Big East and is good enough to rank No. 37 in the country.

Although Seton Hall tends to mix and match their pitching staff depending on the weekend, the one constant as the season has gone on is Friday starter Nick Payero. The Seton Hall ace has demonstrated a new lease on his career this year, with a 3.66 ERA through 46 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Hansen is more likely to come out of the bullpen following an opener, but he, too, has nasty stuff, with a 1.03 WHIP and holding hitters to a .213 average through 36 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Star shortstop Max Viera leads the Seton Hall offense with 57 hits, 15 doubles and a .335 average, but he’s far from the only danger to be found in the lineup. The Pirates have six starters batting over .300, including Oscar Murray, a veteran utility man with a 1.066 OPS and longtime starting center fielder Devin Hack, who’s stolen 23 bases this season without being caught.

The weekend weather is looking surprisingly mild, and admission is free for all students, so the atmosphere in Elliot Ballpark should be rocking. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on Friday.