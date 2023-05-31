Tristen Newton to return to UConn

The deadline for players to remove their names from the NBA Draft and return to school is on Wednesday and Tristen Newton had a decision to make. Ultimately, Newton decided to return to UConn for is final season of eligibility and play another season with the Huskies.

Earlier this month, Newton performed well in one of his two scrimmages at the G-League Elite Camp, scoring 14 points with six rebounds on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc. However, that was not enough to earn a call-up to the NBA Combine.

Some impressive stuff today from Tristen Newton:



14 PTS

6 REB

3 3PM



He showed out on Day 2 of #EliteCamp! pic.twitter.com/s5QUAJcDBM — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 15, 2023

Newton has had at least one pre-draft meeting, with Golden State.

The 6-foot-5 guard is the first player in UConn basketball history to have multiple triple-doubles in one season, accomplishing the feat against Buffalo in November and again on the road against No. 10 Marquette in February. Overall, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

A Texas native, Newton also averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament, with a 1.8 assist/turnover ratio. He has some early turnovers in the national championship game, but rebounded to score 19 points and lead UConn to a comfortable victory.

The Huskies still have two available scholarships available for next season. Newton’s teammate Andre Jackson has yet to make a decision on whether he will return to UConn or stay in this year’s NBA Draft pool.