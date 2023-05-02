Six UConn football players sign NFL rookie deals

For the third time in five years, the NFL Draft came and went without a UConn player picked. Still, multiple Huskies will get a chance to pursue their professional dreams as some have signed rookie free agent contracts while others received minicamp invites.

Undrafted Free Agents

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FB Robert Burns - Chicago Bears

C Jake Guidone - Baltimore Ravens

Robert Burns earned a lot of praise for his blocking and leadership at UConn as a transfer from Miami (FL). He could catch on in a special teams role where he also offers the offense some versatility.

Guidone is also an intriguing prospect for the next level. Like Burns, he was a transfer to Storrs, but from a slightly different kind of team in Dartmouth. He could be a guard or center for a pro team and his ability to do both well could help out his case.

Bouyer-Randle racked up 98 tackles, 8 TFL, and two interceptions last year with the Huskies. If he can show some of that disruptive ability in preseason action it could help him out.

Rookie Minicamp Invite

LB/DB Ian Swenson - New York Jets

DB Tre Wortham - Chicago Bears

Long snapper Tommy Zozus - Jacksonville Jaguars

While their road to the league may be long, these guys still have a shot. All of these are positions of significant need. If these guys can develop their speed and strength to professional levels, guys who can work hard or fit a scheme will always have a chance in a league where athletic advantages tend to matter less at the bottom of a roster.

Additionally, there are multiple professional football leagues that offer players a chance to keep the dream alive. The reborn versions of the XFL, USFL, and other startup leagues are all options for these six guys should they not end up on an NFL roster.