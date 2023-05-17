UConn baseball holds a slight lead for the Big East regular-season crown

The final weekend of the regular season is here. At the conclusion of play on Saturday, the four-team field for the Big East Tournament at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio will be decided.
St. John’s and Butler have each been eliminated, while Villanova, two-and-a-half games behind current 4-seed Creighton, will be eliminated with a Bluejays win or a loss this weekend.
UConn and Xavier have each clinched a spot in the tournament with the Huskies currently a half-game ahead of the Musketeers. These two teams are competing for the league’s regular season title.
Big East Baseball Standings
|Team
|Record
|Games Back
|Team
|Record
|Games Back
|UConn
|13-4
|---
|Xavier
|13-5
|0.5
|Seton Hall
|10-8
|3.5
|Creighton
|9-9
|4.5
|Georgetown
|8-9
|5
|Villanova
|7-10
|6
|St. John's
|5-12
|8
|Butler
|5-13
|8.5
UConn finishes first if...
UConn finishes 3-0
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown, Seton Hall or Villanova on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
OR
UConn finishes 2-1 AND Xavier finishes 2-1 or worse
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
OR
UConn finishes 1-2 AND Xavier finishes 1-2 or worse
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
OR
UConn finishes 0-3 AND Xavier finishes 0-3
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
UConn finishes second if...
UConn finishes 2-1 AND Xavier finishes 3-0
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
OR
UConn finishes 1-2 AND Xavier finishes 2-1 or better
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
OR
UConn finishes 0-3 AND Xavier finishes 1-2 or better
UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
---
This weekend, Creighton and UConn face off in Omaha, while Xavier hosts Georgetown in Cincinnati. Seton Hall will travel to Villanova and Butler will play at home against St. John’s.
