UConn baseball holds a slight lead for the Big East regular-season crown

The final weekend of the regular season is here. At the conclusion of play on Saturday, the four-team field for the Big East Tournament at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio will be decided.

St. John’s and Butler have each been eliminated, while Villanova, two-and-a-half games behind current 4-seed Creighton, will be eliminated with a Bluejays win or a loss this weekend.

UConn and Xavier have each clinched a spot in the tournament with the Huskies currently a half-game ahead of the Musketeers. These two teams are competing for the league’s regular season title.

Big East Baseball Standings Team Record Games Back Team Record Games Back UConn 13-4 --- Xavier 13-5 0.5 Seton Hall 10-8 3.5 Creighton 9-9 4.5 Georgetown 8-9 5 Villanova 7-10 6 St. John's 5-12 8 Butler 5-13 8.5

UConn finishes first if...

UConn finishes 3-0

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown, Seton Hall or Villanova on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

OR

UConn finishes 2-1 AND Xavier finishes 2-1 or worse

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

OR

UConn finishes 1-2 AND Xavier finishes 1-2 or worse

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

OR

UConn finishes 0-3 AND Xavier finishes 0-3

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

UConn finishes second if...

UConn finishes 2-1 AND Xavier finishes 3-0

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

OR

UConn finishes 1-2 AND Xavier finishes 2-1 or better

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

OR

UConn finishes 0-3 AND Xavier finishes 1-2 or better

UConn faces Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

---

This weekend, Creighton and UConn face off in Omaha, while Xavier hosts Georgetown in Cincinnati. Seton Hall will travel to Villanova and Butler will play at home against St. John’s.