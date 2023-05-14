UConn football adds two transfer pass-catchers

Two transfers announced their commitment to Jim Mora and UConn football on Saturday: a wide receiver from FCS Delaware and a tight end from TCU.

Brett Buckman joins UConn from Delaware, choosing the Huskies over reported offers from James Madison, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, Troy, New Mexico, Ohio, and Eastern Michigan, and has two years of eligibility remaining. He’s 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, and last year he caught 39 passes for 470 yards with one touchdown. After UConn lost Keelan Marion and Aaron Turner, to ECU and Cincinnati, respectively, Buckman has a chance to be an immediate contributor for new wide receivers coach Kashif Moore. He came to Delaware from St. Joseph’s Regional High in New Jersey out of the Class of 2019.

Alexander Honig is a 6-foot-6 tight end who’s originally from Germany and came to college as a three-star recruit at quarterback in the class of 2021. He had offers from Baylor and UMass before choosing TCU, which played in last season’s national championship game. Honig saw two offensive snaps and some special teams action in 2022 after changing positions from QB to tight end. He comes to UConn with three years of eligibility.