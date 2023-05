The UConn Huskies rally fell just short as they lost, 4-3, to the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Softball Tournament loser’s bracket finals at Burrill Family Field on Friday night.

The loss ends UConn’s season while Villanova will face Seton Hall on Saturday in the finals at 4 p.m.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

Apple News users, click here to view the gallery