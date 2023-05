Shelby Smith’s third inning grand slam was the difference as the Seton Hall Pirates beat the UConn Huskies, 6-4, in the Big East Softball Tournament semifinals at Burrill Family Field in Storrs, CT on Friday afternoon.

Seton Hall advances to the finals on Saturday at noon while UConn will play in the loser’s bracket finals at 6 p.m.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

