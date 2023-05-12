Preview: No. 10 UConn baseball vs. Butler | 6:05 p.m., UConn+

When: Game 1: Friday, May 12, 6:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, May 13, 2:05 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 14, 12:05 p.m.

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, CT

How to listen: Mixlr

How to watch: UConn+

Weather Report

Game 1: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Wind out to right field 3 to 7 mph. Game 2: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Wind blowing out to center 5 to 9 mph. Game 3: Sunny, with a high near 68. Wind blowing out to center around 11 mph.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Projected Starters

LHP Andrew Sears (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs. RHP Dawson Taylor (2-5, 7.45 ERA)

RHP Stephen Quigley (4-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. LHP Cory Bosecker (1-7, 4.88 ERA)

RHP Ian Cooke (3-3, 5.44 ERA) vs. RHP Lukas Galdoni (0-2, 6.06 ERA)

What to watch for

UConn baseball is set to play its final home series of the season this weekend, taking on Butler in a three-game set at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs.

The Huskies have continued to heat up down the stretch, with just one loss in their last 11 games, including series sweeps of Seton Hall and Villanova and a mercy rule win over then-No. 17 Boston College.

While UConn’s starting rotation continues to be unsettled down the stretch, the Huskies’ offense has continued to carry the team to wins, ranking in the top 25 in the nation in team batting average (.308) and runs scored (394).

UConn will be without Ben Huber and reigning Big East player of the week David Smith, as both missing the upcoming series due to injury. Freshmen Maddix Dalena and Ryan Daniels are expected to reprise their roles as their replacements — Dalena has deputized for Huber at first in the last nine games of the season, while Daniels has started 20 games this season at second, mostly while TC Simmons was on the shelf.

Butler enters the weekend on the back end of what looks to be a lost season. The Bulldogs are 11-38 on the year and 4-11 in conference play, and look set to again miss out on the Big East baseball tournament, sitting four wins behind Georgetown, the team currently occupying the No. 4 spot in the standings.

The Bulldogs are coming off just their third series win of the year, taking two out of three against Georgetown, but lost their two midweek games against Dayton and Northern Kentucky.

Butler is led by left-handed starter Corey Bosecker, the best and most consistent member of their pitching staff. He ranks fourth in the Big East with 61 strikeouts, and is coming off a lights-out performance against Georgetown, where he pitched five innings and allowed just one hit and an unearned run in the win.

Freshman Joey Urban has been a bright spot in the Bulldogs’ season so far, starting every game at center field and impressing with a team-leading .294 batting average and 16 doubles.

First pitch of UConn’s final home series of the season will take place at 6:05 p.m. on Friday night at Elliot Ballpark.