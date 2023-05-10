Photo gallery: New York Liberty @ Connecticut Sun (WNBA Preseason) - 5/10/23

Brionna Jones had 10 points to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 63-57 preseason win over the New York Liberty at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on May 10, 2023.

Former UConn Huskies, Tiffany Hayes and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, had six points and nine points respectively for the Sun. Nelson-Ododa also had five rebounds.

The Liberty’s UConn contingent of Stefanie Dolson and Breanna Stewart saw Dolson score two points with four rebounds and four assists while Stewart did not dress for the game. She was on the bench in street clothes.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

