UConn men’s basketball 2023 offseason transfer tracker

Transfer portal season is now in full swing as players around the country are already vying for greener pastures with the men’s college basketball transfer portal window officially beginning on March 13. With UConn having wrapped up the NCAA tournament this past week in dominant fashion, it’s time to turn our attention to the portal and check out who could be donning a UConn uniform next season. Over 1,300 Division I players having entered their names into the portal according to Verbal Commits, a number that will likely continue to expand.

Jordan Hawkins declaring for the NBA draft. That leaves UConn 1 over the scholarship limit for 2023-2024

Even with Jordan Hawkins’ recent decision to forgo this remaining college eligibility by declaring for the NBA draft, the scholarship grid is still overflowing slightly. While the coming weeks will give some more clarity on how the roster will shape up, it’s safe to assume that there will be at least one or two spots for Hurley to fill via the portal. Below is a list of transfers that have at least received interest from UConn. This list will be updated with more targets and current target commitments as the offseason goes on, so stay tuned for updates.

Available in the portal

Nicolas Timberlake, Towson

Sixth-year Senior, 6-foot-4 shooting guard

Timberlake is a gamer. He’s a legit shot maker and high-level scorer, leading Towson in scoring at 17.7 points per game with 92 made threes at a 41.6% clip for the season. Timberlake comes in at No. 21 in 247sports 2023 transfer portal rankings so unsurprisingly he’s receiving a ton of interest from high-major programs but seems like a priority for Dan Hurley as it’s been reported that he will visit UConn next weekend. Timberlake would really give Dan Hurley a three-level scoring option at the two-spot and help the two incoming freshman guards acclimate to the college game.

AJ Storr, St. John’s

Sophomore, 6-foot-6 shooting guard

UConn fans should be familiar with Storr, who dropped a combined 34 points on the Huskies in two meetings, helping St. John’s steal one at the XL Center this past year. He’s a former top 100 recruit that apparently is not a good fit for Rick Pitino but is already receiving calls from a significant number of programs according to John Rothstein. Storr would provide an immediate scoring punch in the backcourt (8.8 points, 40% three-point) and possess great size that would give UConn a terrifying lineup with the 6-foot-6 Stephon Castle at the point.